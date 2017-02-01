The Game Wasted No Time Reacting to Nicki and Drake's Reunion

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Today has been quite the day. From the interesting development that Drake and Nicki Minaj have reunited in the studio to the internet-shattering news that Beyoncé is expecting twins, fans have had plenty of time to process and comment on how the start of Black History Month is as lit as can be, with many taking to social media to discuss these matters.
In addition to the internet having a field day that Drizzy and Minaj are up to something, The Game decided to have a little fun himself, sharing his candid reaction to the news that, well, somehow, Meek Mill just took yet another L.
Taking to Instagram, The Game reposted the selfie that both Minaj and Drake had previously shared, and in his caption, did not hold back the laughing-while-crying emojis to prove he truly was enjoying this moment.
"Twenty 6 'Savage,'" the Los Angeles rapper writes. "I don't wanna hear about this ever again, not even when she tell em that we better as friends.'"
If that line sounds familiar, it's because it is — the Game borrowed it from Drizzy's diss track, "Back to Back," infamously directed against Meek Mil. His choice to quote the once-controversial song, along with the photo proving that Minaj is getting back down to business with Meek's permanent enemy, is equal parts perfectly fitting and petty.
Take a look at The Game's reaction to Nicki Minaj and Drake's reunion in the posts below, and see what the rest of the internet had to say about it here. What a time to be alive.
