The Game Wasted No Time Reacting to Nicki and Drake's Reunion

Today has been quite the day. From the interesting development that Drake and Nicki Minaj have reunited in the studio to the internet-shattering news that Beyoncé is expecting twins, fans have had plenty of time to process and comment on how the start of Black History Month is as lit as can be, with many taking to social media to discuss these matters.



In addition to the internet having a field day that Drizzy and Minaj are up to something, The Game decided to have a little fun himself, sharing his candid reaction to the news that, well, somehow, Meek Mill just took yet another L.