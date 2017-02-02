Beyoncé Fans Have One Question About Her Pregnancy...

But beneath all of the buzzing excitement about the baby duo arrival, many fans still couldn’t help but wonder about another piece of exciting news that was supposed to be arriving this April: the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Beyoncé broke necks, cameras, records and the internet alike when she announced her twin pregnancy accompanied by an ethereal maternity shoot.

In January, organizers behind the event proudly shared the news that Queen Bey would be headlining Coachella beside Compton rap star and one of her many collaborators Kendrick Lamar.

Now, those same organizers are joining fans in their curiosity as to whether a now-expecting Beyoncé will still perform and were completely blindsided by the news, according to TMZ. A company named as one of the festival’s producers, GoldenVoice, claimed that they had no idea that she was expecting when they announced that she’d be headlining, TMZ reports, and they have yet to receive confirmation amid the pregnancy news despite attempts to reach out to her team.

The site also claims that the announcement became a bit unnerving for organizers because of the songstress facing a “high-risk pregnancy,” something they claimed affected her first pregnancy and caused her to be on bed rest. Considering that she’s having twins this time, organizers believe it only doubles the major cause for concern.

On the other hand, TMZ also claims that their sources shared a bit of relief, claiming that Bey will still be performing at the popular music festival even though no details as to how far along she is in the pregnancy have been revealed.

Additionally, the site claims that Coachella’s organizers won’t have to scramble too much to find a new face for the headline list should the Lemonade singer cancel her appearance because of their frequent mingling with other music bands.

Fingers crossed, BeyHivers! See what's keeping fans busy about Bey's baby news and Coachella appearance below.