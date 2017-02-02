Here's Why Drake Gave Everybody Their Money Back After His London Concert

So after a stage blunder with Travis Scott during his Boy Meets World tour stop in London, he held strong to that reputation and gave his international fans an unforgettable show — for zero cost.

One of the most commendable traits of Toronto hip-hop star Drake is that he’s always very particular about taking good care of his fans.

The reason for such a generous gift from Champagne Papi was due to an accidental fall from Scott, who fell through a portion of the stage upon entering to perform the popular single “Goosebumps.” In videos captured from the incident, we see the typically high-energy La Flame walking on the set and suddenly dropping into a hole on the stage. Drake, who appears just as shocked as everyone else, makes his way over to the opening and pulls his stage partner out just in time for the beat drop.

Later on in the show, Drizzy gave fans a passionate rant and his appreciation for their attendance despite the mishaps. For that reason, he said, fans would enjoy the show for free.

“I’m doing this s**t for free tonight, I don’t give a f**k,” he said to the crowd. “Y’all can deal with it later. You can pay for it later. Cause you know what? It’s real love in here tonight for my Gs. I don’t give a f**k about none of these people f**king up. I’m giving all that s**t back. Play the f**king record, boy.”

Giving more thanks to his London fans, he gave true meaning to his forthcoming More Life album, reminding fans that experiences such as what they had that night are what life’s all about.

“So when you walk out those doors just remember that this is possible. London, England, I love you. I hope you enjoyed your free show.”

Watch Travy’s tumble and Drizzy’s gift for London concertgoers in the videos below.