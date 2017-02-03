Here's One Show You Can Expect a Pregnant Beyoncé to Still Perform at…

But since Queen Bey will reportedly still attend the 2017 Grammy Awards celebration while carrying a new duo addition to the Carter family, it looks like she’ll handle bearing and business at the same time.

As in the words of Beyoncé’s “Who Run the World,” ladies are known for their superlative strength to bear the children, then get back to business.

According to ET Online, the second-time mommy-to-be is slated for an appearance and performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. And considering the nine categories the Queen Bey dominates — landing her another page in the history books as the most nominated woman in Grammys history — her presence is an absolute must.

In addition to sources sharing that she will be in attendance, the site also reported that the Lemonade songstress was seen rehearsing in LA with her masterful dance crew and the usual lights, camera, action squad in close company.

While no representatives from her team has responded for confirmation, the rehearsal could possibly be in conjunction with her Coachella performance in April as well, which is still unconfirmed. As otherworldly as the Houston-bred megastar’s talent and knack for surprises are, it might not be too much of a shocker if she decides to take on both events while with child(ren) after all.

Beyhive, we hope you’re in formation!