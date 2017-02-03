Bobby Shmurda's Prison Sentence Extended

According to Bossip , 22-year-old Bobby Shmurda , also known as Ackquille Jean Pollard , will serve 1.3 to four years in an extended prison sentence for pleading guilty to the promotion of prison contraband.

The charges for the nonviolent felony were brought on by a 2015 incident in which he reportedly smuggled in a shank, described as a “sharp, metal object,” at Rikers Island, where Shmurda is incarcerated.

The transfer occurred during a prison visit from Kimberly Rousseau, his girlfriend, who was also charged with and plead guilty to the same charge. After guards caught the “Hot N***a” rap star with the contraband, Bossip reports that prosecutors accused him of lying to a grand jury following the incident. Now, however, in front of Bronx Supreme Court Judge Marc Whitten, he has accepted a plea deal, which will exchange a guilty plea for some of the charges. Had the case made it to trial, Bossip adds, Shmurda stood the possibility of facing seven more years behind bars.

Though the charges have resulted in a concurrent sentence for Shmurda, meaning they will be served at the same time as his current sentence, he won’t be able to appeal, serve on a jury or vote once released from prison. Currently, Shmurda is serving a prison term stemming from 2014 weapon and conspiracy charges.

Shmurda will face parole eligibility in 2021.