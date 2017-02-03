Frank Ocean's Father Sues Him for $14 Million, Calls Him a 'Scam Artist and Hypocrite'

As reported , the recording artist's estranged father Calvin Cooksey has filed a new lawsuit against his son for $14 million.

While Frank Ocean prefers to stay out the spotlight, his father has found himself back in the headlines.

According to Rolling Stone, Cooksey is accusing his son of libel, citing a Tumblr post during his claim.

"I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty," Ocean wrote on his Tumblr blog days after the tragic Orlando shooting happened this past June. "That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn't."

In Cooksey's suit, he claims that the incident his son is referring to never happened, calling the entire story a "lie" while saying that Ocean is "us[ing] his father as an instrument for personal connection in order to sell records."

"I have never discriminated against anyone transgender or heterosexual or homosexual," Cooksey told Rolling Stone. "The events that defendant describes on June 21st 2016, that I called a transgender waitress F****T NEVER HAPPENED ... The defendant is a scam artist, a fraud and a hypocrite who deceive[d] the LGBT community on June 21st, 2016 for the financial success of [Ocean's album] Blonde." He then went on to refer to Ocean's post, which he says was viewed by "millions," as a "publicity stunt in the wake of the Orlando attack."

Additionally, the singer's father claims that the blog post cost him "future financial opportunities in the film and music industries."

"Frank was aware that his father [has] written a manuscript titled Part of the Game, which is a crime thriller, and defendant and his mother are in the movie," Cooksey's lawsuit reads. "The defendant has destroyed his father's reputation so that his father can never get a deal or produce his father's movie."

Cooksey then took things a bit further, citing an exhibit in the form of a 2015 Rolling Stone article discussing how Tyler, The Creator was banned form the U.K. due to homophobic lyrics, but later was invited by his son to collaborate on two songs on Blonde.

"Frank knew that Tyler, the Creator had been banned from Australia and United Kingdom for homophobic rap lyrics which could incite violence against LGBT members," Cooksey continues. "Yet [he] still allowed ... Tyler, the Creator to be a music producer on ... Blonde. He attacked God's scriptures as if God only sees homosexuality as a sin. Please see the Ten Commandments. Lying, stealing, lust and defendant's favorite: disrespecting thy father."

This new lawsuit marks Cooksey's second attempt at what he'd consider justice, previously filing a libel suit against Russell Simmons for referring to him as a "deadbeat dad" during an interview. The 2014 suit, which was seeking $142 million, was thrown out by a judge before going to trail.

We'll have to wait and see if this lawsuit progresses or finds a similar fate as Cooksey's previous attempt.

At this time, neither Frank Ocean himself nor a rep have commented on the matter.