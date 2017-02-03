Here's Why Eminem Became a Trending Topic After Big Sean's Album Dropped

While many are taking to Twitter to offer 140-character reviews of the new project, such commentary wouldn't be complete without evaluating the guest feature from none other than fellow Detroit native Eminem .

Big Sean 's highly anticipated third studio album, I Decided , finally hit the airwaves today (Feb. 3) and naturally, it's got everyone talking.

On the track "No Favors," Eminem absolutely goes off, with one line in particular at the center of all discussions.

"I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando / Your man don't want it, Trump's a b***h / I'll make his whole brand go under," Eminem raps, in his signature style.

Considering Eminem's past relationships with political figures and perspective on authority in general, themes he reflected on in-depth during his recent track "Campaign Speech," it shouldn't come as a surprise that the rapper takes it there once again.

While the song isn't necessarily a politically charged anthem, save for Em's stern namedrop, many are keeping an eye on Trump's Twitter account, wondering if he'll publicly react to the "diss track," as he's now notorious for not letting certain entertainers who have criticized, insulted or even mentioned him by name go by unaddressed.

Nevertheless, Eminem's feature on Big Sean's new album is a collaboration for the ages, something that Big Sean himself describes as "a crazy surprise."

Listen to the track below, as well as see how users on Twitter are rating Eminem's guest verse.