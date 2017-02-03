Here's Why Eminem Became a Trending Topic After Big Sean's Album Dropped

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Big Sean's highly anticipated third studio album, I Decided, finally hit the airwaves today (Feb. 3) and naturally, it's got everyone talking.
While many are taking to Twitter to offer 140-character reviews of the new project, such commentary wouldn't be complete without evaluating the guest feature from none other than fellow Detroit native Eminem.
On the track "No Favors," Eminem absolutely goes off, with one line in particular at the center of all discussions.
"I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando / Your man don't want it, Trump's a b***h / I'll make his whole brand go under," Eminem raps, in his signature style.
Considering Eminem's past relationships with political figures and perspective on authority in general, themes he reflected on in-depth during his recent track "Campaign Speech," it shouldn't come as a surprise that the rapper takes it there once again.
While the song isn't necessarily a politically charged anthem, save for Em's stern namedrop, many are keeping an eye on Trump's Twitter account, wondering if he'll publicly react to the "diss track," as he's now notorious for not letting certain entertainers who have criticized, insulted or even mentioned him by name go by unaddressed.
Nevertheless, Eminem's feature on Big Sean's new album is a collaboration for the ages, something that Big Sean himself describes as "a crazy surprise."
Listen to the track below, as well as see how users on Twitter are rating Eminem's guest verse.
.@eminem No Favors feels like back to back homeruns, you fuckin destroyed this verse! Thank you for blessing the album w/ this! #Detroit pic.twitter.com/QFfLBgbQj3— Sean Don (@BigSean) February 3, 2017
Count me in for the Detroit connection. Honored to be a part of #NoFavors with @BigSean from his new album: https://t.co/zMQyZbjAHl pic.twitter.com/0nUlLXfF2p— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 3, 2017
Eminem had to remind us that he still the rap god with his verse on Big Sean's "No Favors". pic.twitter.com/6r200Lyf1g— 🕊 (@M12Futbol) February 3, 2017
After Trump listens to @Eminem verse on No Favor😂 pic.twitter.com/B8MopziTJs— Knockbump (@knockbump) February 3, 2017
Eminem verse on #BigSean album sounds literally like a Parody of Eminem. Shits just fucking awful.— Kendall Higgins (@kendgod24) February 3, 2017
Eminem called Trump a "bitch" in a song.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 3, 2017
The entirely leftist controlled entertainment industry must be outraged.
How bold, how daring!
Y'all shocked at a Eminem verse?.... Do y'all know who Eminem is? 😂— The Terrible Uno (@SeanTheTerrible) February 3, 2017
Eminem needs to go outside.— ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) February 3, 2017
If Eminem says Trump is a bitch then Trump is a bitch— Cleveland Brown Jr (@ThaGoldenJet) February 3, 2017
No Favors - Big Sean ft. Eminem pic.twitter.com/RRdYZ8ayVK— Cupperinho (@jewcup) February 3, 2017
Eminem's verse on No Favors was trash, keep that in 2001— DARNELL TEMENU (@DarnellTemenu) February 3, 2017
eminem: rape rape rape stab kill MURDER!! ill piss on [celebrity]!!!! ill punch [a woman] in the face!!!!!!!!— el generico (@Glock__Lesnar) February 3, 2017
eminem stans: pic.twitter.com/0SVbs2uKkc
The irony of Eminem still rapping about raping C-list celebrities & abusing women in 2017, but also calling Trump a bitch is peak whiteness.— Otter Is RAGE 2®😔🔥 (@ottergawd) February 3, 2017
I go to bat for Eminem all the time on here. Peak Eminem that is. But this 1998 AOL Freestyle chatroom verse on this Big Sean aint it bruh.— Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) February 3, 2017
so Eminem shouted out Sandra Bland and Philando and called Trump a bitch and dissed Ann Coulter. man's woke and #BlackLivesMatter 2k17— cartier burgundy (@cartierburgundy) February 3, 2017
EMINEM'S VERSE IN NO FAVORS 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥@BigSean #iDecided pic.twitter.com/ciD011rts0— Nathan🌊 (@NathanPerry07) February 3, 2017
Eminem SNAPPED in "No Favors" with Big Sean. LIKE MOVE B*TCH GET OUT HIS F*CKING WAY. HE SNAPPED. 🔥— Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) February 3, 2017
Eminem dissed Ann Coulter and Trump in the same verse. He really is the Rap God 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💯💯💯💯 #IDecided— Ian L Brooking (@livingstonway) February 3, 2017
