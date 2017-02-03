Nicki Minaj Sends a Beautiful Message to Blue Ivy Carter

But Bey’s “Flawless (Remix)” and “Feeling Myself” collaborator and Queens rap mogul Nicki Minaj made sure to acknowledge 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter for scoring a "W" from the news as well.

The excitement of Beyonce’s twin pregnancy announcement spread through Hollywood like wildfire on Wednesday (Feb. 1) followed by a few Carter-family affiliates who shared their congratulations to the couple.



Posting an adorable photo of Blue from her paired maternity shoot with Queen Bey, Nicki reminded her of the special role her mother’s pregnancy news meant for her.

“This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special,” Nicki wrote in the caption. “You guys have no idea! So, Dear Blue, you are going to make an amazing big sister. Love always, Nicki.”

Posed in a flesh-colored leotard, long braids and colorful beads, the photo Nicki picked is just one of the many divine shots from the floral shoot developed by creative visionary Awol Erizku. Released via Beyonce.com, there are several other shots of young Blue sharing kisses with her new siblings-to-be and posed comfortably next to her glowing mother as the two are decked in arrays of flowers. “I have three hearts,” reads the title of the Blue-assisted photos.

A blessed family, indeed!

See Nicki’s shout-out to the beautiful baby Blue, and more flicks from the shoot below.