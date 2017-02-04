DJ Khaled Just Gave His 3-Month-Old Son A Boss New Job Title

While his three-month-old, Asahd , has already been named the executive producer on the DJ and producer's new album, according to the beaming-with-pride father, the infant is already ready to add even more to his plate.

DJ Khaled is ready to hand over his empire and he already knows the perfect person for the job: his son.

While it's no surprise how DJ Khaled feels about his son, frequently taking to social media to warm our hearts and refer to his baby boy as his "biggest blessing," the entertainment and music mogul is completely serious about one thing: Asahd, from now on, is the boss of him.

"That’s my best friend, and I’m his dad," Khaled recently shared, while on the red carpet for the ESPN Super Bowl Party. "So my son, he’s the CEO of my company. He’s the boss of everything now. He’s just learning early, you know what I mean?"

Yup, we totally do.

Additionally, during the interview, the DJ and personality also shared that he's going to be revealing the name of his new album soon, and considering the exciting fact that his last album, Major Key, has been nominated for a Grammy this year, it's clear that Khaled is looking to keep the momentum going.

Take a look at DJ Khaled taking a quick break at work to check in with his new boss in the adorable post below.