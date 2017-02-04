Watch: Meek Mill Responds to Claims He Robbed Nicki Minaj

News broke earlier this week that Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles home was burglarized and ransacked with thieves making off with $200,000 worth of her belongings. In addition to the theft, some of her designer clothes were also cut up, leaving many to believe the attack was personal.

This led some to pointing fingers at her now ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill. However, the rapper set the record straight with TMZ in a very "original" way.