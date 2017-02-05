Here's Everything We Know About Beyoncé's Coachella Performance So Far

After the initial shock wore off, many fans began to put two and two together than when Coachella rolls around this April, Queen Bey will be further along in her pregnancy, a factor that could influence her ability to perform immensely. With the Grammy Awards next weekend expected to be the singer's first appearance (and rumored performance) since the news broke, rumors have been swirling regarding what Bey's pregnancy means for her headlining slot at the annual music festival.

Beyoncé broke both the Internet and a world record when she took to Instagram to share the exciting and surprising news her and Jay Z are expecting twins .

As reported, Beyoncé isn't going to let her pregnancy slow her down nor will she let it stop her from keeping her end of the contracted deal. While several reports claiming that the news came as a surprise to the organizers of Coachella, it has since been reported that Bey let a select handful in on the safeguarded news.

According to TMZ, she's already booked two other major artists to join her on the Coachella stage, with it being rumored that one will be from the Roc Nation roster and the other artist from a different label, but is an act close to Bey. Additionally, according to the report, these artists were made aware of her pregnancy in advance but were obligated to keep quiet until she alerted her fans and festival organizers alike.

It's definitely a relief to know the 35-year-old, at this time, has no plans to cancel and is already dreaming up her sure-to-be incredible set.

With Beyoncé likely to be in her third trimester by the time April rolls around, with many judging from her maternity shoot that she's now four to five months pregnant, this year's Coachella sure is going to be one for the history books.

As far as her special guests go, let the guessing games begin.