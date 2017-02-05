Twitter Has Some Questions About Lady Gaga's Halftime Performance, Including 'Where's Migos?'

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Last year's Super Bowl halftime show was dominated by none other than Queen Bey herself, with Beyoncé embracing the coveted opportunity to perform at America's most viewed sporting event on television. While the performance was made even sweeter by the announcement of her 2016 Formation World Tour, as well as the fact that people were so angered by her politically charged performance that they even planned Anti-Beyoncé rallies afterward, unfortunately the superstar singer can't take the stage every year.
This year, the torch was passed to Lady Gaga, a singer more than willing to pick up where Queen Bey left off, choosing to utilize the platform to both showcase her vocal talents, her wide collection of smash singles and leave fans wondering throughout the entire performance if she'd make a political statement or even bring out Migos as a random plot twist. You know, for the culture.
Leading up to Lady Gaga's halftime performance, many took to Twitter to wonder whether or not Atlanta trio Migos would crash the festivities, especially after a petition went viral asking the rap group to replace the "Monster' singer. Unfortunately, for Migos' diehard fanbase, Lady Gaga did the honors herself, keeping her previous promise to utilize her 13 allotted minutes solely by herself, recruiting no rumored special guests.
As the singer ran through her hits such as "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Just Dance," "Bad Romance," and "Million Reasons," many spent the performance tweeting if she was leading up to making a political statement or not, especially considering she's reputed for being anti-Trump. Not only that, but folks also held their breath as she broke out into her Beyoncé collaboration, "Telephone," wondering if she'd bring out the singer. After all, Houston is Bey's hometown and, well, that would have been epic.
"America, world, how you doin' tonight?" the singer addressed the crowd. "We're here to make you feel good, want to feel good with us?"
During her pyrotechnic-laden performance, it became clear that she was focusing her spotlight on showcasing her talent as a performer, with some taking to Twitter to wonder if she wasted her platform by keeping it solely about the music, or if, all things considered, it was nice to take a break from America's constant and heated discussions about the state of our nation's tense political landscape.
While Lady Gaga did a great job performing, next year, hopefully the NFL will listen to the demands of the people and call on the Migos to perform at halftime.
Take a look at some Twitter reactions evaluating Lady Gaga's halftime show below.
When you remember Lady Gaga, not Migos, is playing #SuperBowl halftime. pic.twitter.com/sOo3pgI03u— DJBooth (@DJBooth) February 6, 2017
lady gaga might've dropped in from the roof but i guarantee migos would've skydived in from 30,000 ft #SuperBowl— ian (@iansfilms) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga did a great job but there was this small part of me that was really disappointed migos didn't come out and do bad and boujee— Joey (@JoeyGatto) February 6, 2017
lady gaga better bring out migos or this performance a dub— FALCONS GON WIN (@6PAPl) February 6, 2017
Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane, and Migos are all in the crowd but y'all got Lady Gaga for halftime? Y'all not for the culture smh @NFL— Isaac 🐅 (@glockjawz) February 6, 2017
If @ladygaga brings out @Migos right now she is a real ☝️— Benny Blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) February 6, 2017
While lady Gaga was performing "born this way" I was low key hoping Migos would come out and go "which way? DAT WAY!" and start performing.— Corey Scherer (@ItsCoreyScherer) February 6, 2017
I respect Lady Gaga and she's a excellent performer but we really need Migos to perform "Hannah Montana" for the Culture— Henry of House Stark (@DeionGottaSTFU) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga please bring out the Migos for Bad and Boujee, for the culture— Kao The Great (@KaoTheGreat) February 6, 2017
If she doesn't bring out the Migos, Lady Gaga has failed America— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) February 6, 2017
Plot twist, Lady Gaga brings out migos to perform Bad and Boujee— TaeWop (@TaeKhann) February 6, 2017
we all know Migos should've performed instead of Lady Gaga— solomon⚡️ (@SolomonAweke) February 6, 2017
2017 and Lady Gaga got booked for the Super Bowl? She's a goat, but where was Migos? Drake? Justin Bieber? Rihanna? Chainsmokers?— Airon (@iTankid) February 6, 2017
Forget Lady Gaga 😴 Migos need to pop out the stage— 🚇Cito Hemphill 🚇 (@cito_hemphill1) February 6, 2017
"WE DO THE MOST"
"YUH PULL UP IN GHOST"
Migos gotta come out during lady Gaga. she know wassup I feel like it can happen.— sosa keyonce (@skrongmeat_) February 6, 2017
Shut up with the "Migos could have done better" tweets.... Lady Gaga is an inspiration to so many and not to mention ICONIC— Campbell Davis (@fairyperson1019) February 6, 2017
.@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing!— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2017
. @ladygaga just performed possibly the greatest halftime show EVER. No guests, no political agenda. stellar costumes & choreography.💯🔥— Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) February 6, 2017
Me: man why tf they got Lady Gaga performing— Raylo (@Powerful) February 6, 2017
Also me: P-p-p-poker face p-p-p-poker face pic.twitter.com/7ifXnnBheA
The Simpsons predicted Lady Gaga's #PepsiHalftime show. Im so shook! #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/Wfp4NuGqLz— Jonathan Barreneche (@YaManJonathan) February 6, 2017
(Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
COMMENTS