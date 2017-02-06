Here's How Atlanta Rappers Took the Falcons' Super Bowl Loss

But even though the team surrendered a 34-28 loss to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, those same rap stars didn’t let the "L" be the end of their world — for the most part.

The Atlanta Falcons took their city all the way to the top on Sunday (Feb. 5), when they made their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1998 season. And without a doubt, hip-hop’s collective of Atlanta natives wouldn’t have missed it for the world.



Take ATL’s King of the South T.I. for example. Showing up to the stadium decked out in all things Falcons gear, TIP showed major support for the team as they controlled the entire three quarters of the game. With fellow ATLien 2 Chainz and R&B heartthrob Usher in tow and flicking it up with Young Jeezy and Ludacris, he proudly repped his hometown before the game’s finale.

“Y'all forgive us,” he wrote on Twitter. “We don't know how to act. Ain’t never had sh*t! But we gonna get it today though! Haaaaaa!!! #RiseUp #ATLFalcons #SuperBowlLLI.”

After a shocking tailspin for the Falcons, though, TIP seemed to still be in high spirits, as he and other disappointed fans retreated the NRG Stadium in Houston.

“You gotta got d**n lose the same way you win, man,” he said in the video. “Like a motherf**king G, man. You know what I’m saying?”

Giving a nod (and wink) to Brady and Bill Belichick’s “strategies,” TIP concluded that the win simply meant that the Patriots were just the better team that night. He’s got a couple bets to pay up on too, by the way.

Of the same mild-hearted mind, 2 Chainz posted a flick to Instagram of him and Usher with a “better luck next time” message.

“Great game [Atlanta Falcons],” he wrote in the caption. “Me and my A-Town partner [Usher] was there for the best game ever. Hopefully next year.”

On the other hand, Gucci Mane took on a biblical reference to explain the Falcons loss, tweeting that there’s not enough Ws to always go around.

“Even Peter and Paul couldn’t win ‘em all!” he said.

But Bow Wow, a Columbus-native who showed up in support of the Falcons, took the loss a bit harder than we’d ever assume a non-native would.

“What the f**k is going on man?!” an agitated Shad Moss in his recorded reaction as Atlanta took their downward spiral on the scoreboard. Later, he took to Twitter for some harsh sentiment at the Patriots and even likened the feeling of Atlanta’s loss to a rather dramatic scene.

“I feel like I just walked in on my wife having sex with my brother,” he tweeted. “I’m so torn and hurt… words can’t describe this feeling.”

After sending a vulgar “eat a d**k” message to the opposing team, it seems as though the loss even caused Moss a loss of shut-eye as well.

“Still haven’t slept,” he tweeted on Monday (Feb. 6). “This hurts.”

Well whatever you do, do not let Bow near an ESPN channel.

Check out TIP, 2 Chainz, Guwop, and Bow Wow’s reactions in the posts below.