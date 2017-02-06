Warning: Don't Toss Money in the Air While Big Sean Is Performing

During a performance at Drai's nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday (Feb. 4), the rapper was doing his thing when a concertgoer learned the hard way that Big Sean is not one to let certain antics slide while he's performing.

While Big Sean has a lot to be celebrating these days, just releasing his third album I Decided this past Friday (Feb. 3), it appears as if there are certain acts of celebration he's just not here for.

As he was going through his hit single "I Don't F**k With You," one concertgoer began throwing money in the crowd.



Sean was clearly distracted, annoyed and possibly offended, even pausing his own performance to yell at the fan to stop.

"Aye, stop throwing f**king money, my n***a," Big Sean yelled, interrupting his set. "I'm talking to you!"

The moment, naturally, was captured on video and has since been making its rounds online. Fans, take note: never throw money at or around Big Sean. He won't stand for it.

Take a look at the concert blunder in the clip below and be sure to check out our review of Big Sean's new album here.