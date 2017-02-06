Did Drake Reveal Plans for a Young Money Reunion Tour?

But more narrowly, since Drizzy and Ms. Minaj are back on speaking terms, the Toronto rapper recently revealed the possibility of a label tour with the triple threat label posse that’s cheering Young Money fans up even more.

After a long overdue reunion of Nicki Minaj , Drake and Lil Wayne , fans are now reassured that calm has been restored and all is well again in the Young Money monarchy in 2017.



During a London stop on Drizzy’s Boy Meets World tour on Sunday (Feb. 5), he informed the crowd that he had just finished a phone call with the Pink Print raptress, who shared a genial greeting to his fans.

And wherever the rest of their conversation went, the call must have inspired Drake to hint at a possible Young Money reunion tour.

“And this is no word of a lie,” he said to the O2 Area crowd in the video. “Like, I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all, ‘Hello.’ We might have to do something special. We might have to do some Young Money reunion sh** out here this summer. I might have to bring all my friends from America, all my friends from Canada. The whole OVO. So listen, this is the last chance tonight. It’s up to each and every one of y’all. If you ready to work with me, I’m gonna work with you. We gonna come back and kill this sh**.”

Considering how care-taking Drizzy is of his fans and his obsession with heating up the summer, it’s likely that he’s not pulling any legs with this one. With about six months before another arrival of his annual OVO Fest, which takes place on his Toronto home grounds, the hope now is that the potential label tour happens sooner rather than later.

Watch Drizzy hint at what might be up next for Young Money royalty below.