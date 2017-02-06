Kanye West Has Deleted All Tweets in Support of Donald Trump

While many absolutely roasted him for not only vocalizing his support for President Trump but for later meeting with him in person, after being hospitalized no less, it appears as though now the rapper may have had a change of heart.

Just under two months ago, Kanye West was arriving at Trump Tower in New York City where he had a surprising, obscure, random, controversial and very-much photographed in-person meeting with The Donald .

As pointed out by TMZ, West has been having some Twitter-fingers regret, going on to erase every Trump-related tweet from his account.

According to the site, West is "super unhappy" with how the past couple of weeks have gone since Trump assumed the position of president, with the rapper reportedly disgusted with Trump's "Muslim ban," among other recent executive orders.

John Legend, West's longtime collaborator, was one of many who reflected on the situation, referring to 'Ye's meeting with the president as a "publicity stunt," while Common noncommittally stuck up for him, saying that West will always be his brother regardless of what bold or unpopular political decisions he makes.

Kanye West himself has yet to comment on the situation publicly, last saying that the intentions behind his meeting with Trump were genuine. However, it's hard not to wonder: is his reputation scorned forever, or will his decision to no longer support Trump earn him back some of his fan base?