LOL: The Internet Got a Kick Out of Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Exit

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Pop music’s quirky songstress and fashion creative Lady Gaga graced the 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance with a stunning showcase of glimmer, lights, harnesses, drones and her smashing hit singles.
But after the Little Monsters celebration came to an end, the last thing fans may have expected was a daredevil roof dive from the top of Houston’s NRG Stadium from the “Born This Way” singer.
And knowing Gaga, that’s exactly how she wanted it.
As she opened up the performance with “America the Beautiful,” fans were probably already anticipating a surprise twist from the singer, who has been openly combative against Donald Trump’s presidency and frequently addresses equality and inclusiveness.
Certain enough, she then crooned a rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” a protest anthem majorly used in anti-Trump demonstrations that have broken out around the country since the former television reality star made his way into the Oval Office. Rolling through her other popular tracks, such as “Born This Way” and even the Beyoncé-featured “Telephone” (sans Queen Bey), Gaga’s roof-leaping performance closeout hit social media’s ceiling in the most hilarious of ways. Trey Songz, R&B's smooth crooner, even slid his way in for a knee slap following the performance.
Check out the funniest reactions to Gaga’s exit stage down in the posts below.
producers: so you're really aboutta fall from the stadium roof?— nacaranda (@igiveyouIife) February 6, 2017
lady gaga:#PepsiHalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/V2bctM4YwF
Little Monsters when Lady Gaga slides from the roof at the Superbowl halftime show... pic.twitter.com/Kj1hJJwpeZ— Lady Gaga ❤ (@colinclark1995) January 30, 2017
When @ladygaga jumped off that roof #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/CMrL3vO6zp— Youtube: KING_TV (@OfficialKING_TV) February 6, 2017
Footage of Lady Gaga's epic jump last night from a different angle.... pic.twitter.com/wYoew7yyPo— Viral On Fleek (@ViralOnFleek) February 6, 2017
What lady Gaga looked like in that base jump #SB51 pic.twitter.com/AHwD23rvQZ— Kathleen Baker (@KathleenBaker2) February 6, 2017
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
COMMENTS