LOL: The Internet Got a Kick Out of Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Exit

Pop music’s quirky songstress and fashion creative Lady Gaga graced the 2017 Super Bowl halftime performance with a stunning showcase of glimmer, lights, harnesses, drones and her smashing hit singles.

But after the Little Monsters celebration came to an end, the last thing fans may have expected was a daredevil roof dive from the top of Houston’s NRG Stadium from the “Born This Way” singer.

And knowing Gaga, that’s exactly how she wanted it.