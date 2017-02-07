Drake Reveals How He Really Feels About Donald Trump

So after the Toronto native dropped some extreme dialogue in the most name-dropping-less manner ever for Donald Trump , it’s safe to say his international fans will be Team Drizzy for the long run.

OVO supreme music star Drake has been dropping a few surprise bombs lately, and his sweeping fan base has no complaints about it.



On Sunday (Feb. 5), a fan captured a video of Drake sharing his thoughts on the political climate, a seldom habit of his, while admiring his diverse fan base during his London show.

“Every day I wake up and see all this bullsh** going in the world,” he began in his address. “People trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other. So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment — if you take a look around at this room, you'll see people from all races and all places."

As the cheering crowd ignites the Views rapper, he continues celebrating his forthcoming album-inspired tagline, More Life, as well as encouraging more love and music for his fans.

“And I just want you to understand that if you thought for one second that any one man is going to tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf**king mind,” he said. “It’s on us to keep this sh** together. F**k that man!”

Seeing as though Drizzy has proven on more than one occasion that he’s a fan of President Barack Obama and the Obama family, it’s no surprise that Trump would receive such sentiment. And after Kanye West recently hit the cancel button on his support for the former reality television star, it looks like hip-hop as a whole has followed suit against Trump.



See Drizzy’s inclusive speech for his fans below.