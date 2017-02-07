If You Want to Text Nicki Minaj, Pay Attention to These Rules

Taking to Twitter, Minaj recently aired some general grievances regarding the go-to form of communication while also reminding everyone that she can't be bothered with everlasting text conversations given her boss lady status. She also makes it clear that, if you violate her rules for texting, she will not hesitate for one second to block you. In fact, her trifecta of text do's and don'ts are oddly inspirational. If you adhere to these rules and apply them to your own life, you might actually get some work done.

If you've ever been lucky enough to score the phone number of none other than Nicki Minaj , you better not only cherish those digits and guard them with your life but also play by the rapper's rules.

The rapper began a series of rants saying what many of us have found ourselves thinking, especially if an overeager texter has found their way into our inboxes.

"Some ppl just refuse to stop texting," she began. "If I text: 'ok' u rlly don't need to text back saying 'ok.' 'Ok' symbolizes the end & only requires 1."

And if you're thinking about responding "kk," think again.

"If u ever text me & say 'kk' instead of saying 'ok,' I'll block you," the rapper continues. "U could've easily said 'k' if u wanted to b cool & abbreviate smthn."

Naturally, that tweet was ended with the eye-roll emoji.

Before signing off, Minaj added one more pet peeve regarding text message etiquette.

"If u ever text one paragraph as a bunch of diff one line texts, I'll block u," Minaj warns. "U could've easily texted all 5 lines as one long text. lord."

So, in conclusion: don't text too much, the response 'ok' means the correspondence is over and definitely, definitely never use 'kk' when texting with her, or anyone else for that matter. We totally support Minaj's move to dead the two letters that easily could be "ok" or "k." She's definitely got a point there.

Take a look at Nicki Minaj's three major rules for texting below.