Jim Jones and Jay Z Bury the Hatchet With a Roc Nation Deal

Enter Jim Jones and Jay Z , who just shook hands over a Roc Nation deal welcoming the OG Dipset member to the label’s roster after almost 13 years of controversy.

While 2017 has already seen the birth of new rap beefs , we’re also fortunate enough to witness the resolution of some of the most legendary ones as well.



In a photo posted to Instagram of Jones inking the deal, we see in clear print the sheaths of paper with the “Roc Nation” logo stamped above the new contract’s details.

“It’s a done deal,” the caption reads. “Jim Jones/Roc Nation.”

According to TMZ, the Harlem native closed the deal on Tuesday (Feb. 7), which gives Roc Nation’s multifaceted branches managerial rights over Jones’s business ventures, including music. Sources allegedly revealed to TMZ that Jones called the truce in order to demonstrate the importance of business over beef as well. Even amid their former beef, Jones has a history of playing chess over checkers, which he discussed with Complex in a November interview. With respect to Jay’s diss track aimed at the “We Fly High” rapper, he said he used his keen stratagem to flip the track and create a response with Jay’s verse on it.

“So instead of me doing the normal Jim Jones rant and going crazy, thinking somebody was trying to play me, I actually used his verse on the remix of the record, and remixed his remix and used it as my Jay Z remix,” he recalled in the interview. “Now I got a record with Hov on it. It was something that went so well, I felt good about it. That definitely was a chess move. That move right there propelled the video to number one.”

We’re happy to learn now that he’s got way more than just a record with Mr. Carter on it, too. Congratulations, Jim!

Check out the photo of Jones signing his way into new hip-hop history below.