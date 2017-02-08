The Internet Is Finally Giving Meek Mill a 'W'

But after making it to the 2017 Super Bowl and sharing love with his Dreamchasers fans, Meek pulled something extremely W-worthy for a cancer patient he so happened to encounter.

Let social media tell it , MMG’s Philly flag bearer Meek Mill spent all of 2016 and early 2017 buried in a heap of L's, courtesy of Drake and, more recently, Nicki Minaj.

Posted to his Instagram, Meek shared a video of the woman who he decked in his icy Dreamchasers chains and a luxury brand watch.

“You shining now!” he said, panning the video across her new jewelry. “Oh my God, you lit!”

As explained by the video’s caption, the woman holds up four fingers to represent the number of times she kicked cancer’s butt.

“Lit, four times!” he wrote in the caption. “My new baby!”

Another video shows Meek personally gracing her wrist with one of his very own jewel-studded watches, as other onlookers stare with glee. According to one of Meek’s entourage members in the background, he had replaced her watch with his new and shiny one.

But even though Meek took a glorious W for his good deed of chivalry, he was among one particular entourage member who took an L that evening: Atlanta rap star 21 Savage.

After the Patriots came back from the Falcons’ first half domination of the game and took home the Lombardi trophy in a stunning 34-28 win, Mr. Savage Mode was just as shocked as the rest of his home team’s fans. The woman, who also donned Tom Brady’s Patriots jersey complete with red and blue stars drawn on top of her head, showered 21 in kisses to help ease the brunt of the L anyways.

Check out Meek’s newest W, 21 Savage’s L, and their new friend in the videos below.