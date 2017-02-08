Migos Has Thoughts on Makonnen Coming Out as Gay

During their press run promoting their latest work, a conversation with Rolling Stone appeared to take a left turn when the reporter brought up iLoveMakonnen , a fellow Atlanta rapper who recently came out of the closet by announcing to his fans on Twitter that he's gay.

Migos is currently celebrating the release of their highly anticipated album Culture , a project that undoubtedly signifies that the group's price has since gone all the way up and has elevated their career to impressive new heights.

While discussing their hometown of Atlanta, Migos touched on the rap mecca's cultural diversity, a topic that they share is one of their favorite aspects about the city.

During the conversation, Rolling Stone's Jonah Weiner then brought up Makonnen, referencing his recent decision to come out to his fans, a move that was met with support.

"They supported him?" Quavo said, while Offset stepped in.

"That's because the world is f**ked up," Offset offered.

"This world is not right," Takeoff added.

"We ain't saying it's nothing wrong with the gays," Quavo said, hinting at how Makonnen's sexual orientation may take away from his credibility as a trap artist. "He first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that... That's wack, bro."

The interview has since been circulating online, with representatives from both Migos and Makonnen declining to comment and fans taking to Twitter to dissect the commentary for themselves in the meantime.

Take a look at Rolling Stone's in-depth feature on Migos here.