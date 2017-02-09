'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Showed Up In Kodak Black's New Video

Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. "Cash me ousside, how bow dah?," is a viral sensation trying to turn her 15 minutes of fame into 30. Here for the assist is Kodak Black, who put the 13-year-old in his new music video for "Everything 1K."



Days after punching a fellow airline passenger in the face, Bregoli is seen counting stacks and looking bored in the new video. Kodak must've found the teenager so captivating that he decided to let her have the camera all to herself — he doesn't appear in the clip at all.