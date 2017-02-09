Big Sean Defends Himself Against Claims That Kendrick Lamar Out-Rapped Him

Now, years later, the collaborative track once again has been brought into the spotlight , but this time as a way to diss the Detroit emcee as opposed to showering him with praise. During an interview this morning (Feb. 9) on The Breakfast Club , Charlamagne Tha God voiced his opinion on the single and, naturally, Big Sean was quick to react.

Back in 2013, Big Sean recruited the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Jay Electronica , together co-creating a song that later went on to take home the BET Hip Hop Award for Sweet 16.

During the interview, Big Sean discussed his work ethic and how that translates to making sure his swords remain sharp, a sentiment that co-host Charlamagne promptly challenged.

"I put that work in," the rapper said around the 14:45 mark in the clip below. "You not gon' disrespect me. I'll hop on any track with anybody, and I will not only stand my own. You gon' know that it's my verse and you gon' know that I'm in there."

Interjecting, Charlamagne protested, "Except for 'Control.' Kendrick washed you on 'Control.'"

As for Big Sean's opinion, it's safe to say it was the complete opposite of the radio personality's.

"No he didn’t," he says. "Stop it, stop it, stop it. And, how long ago was that? What year was that? And I still don’t feel like I got washed, anyway."

"No, you got washed on ‘Control,'" Charlamagne says, sticking to his initial opinion.

"Your opinion," Big Sean replies. "See, that’s what I’m saying, you can’t f**k with some people’s opinions. You know why? ‘Cuz that’s gonna throw you off. You gotta focus on what’s at hand, what you feel in your heart."

Back in August 2013, Big Sean was under fire once again regarding the track, telling Vibe magazine he thought that his verse was "harder" than Kendrick's.

Have a listen for yourself here and check out Big Sean's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club in full below.