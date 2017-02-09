Maxwell's #BlackHistoryMonth Tweets Rubbed the Internet the Wrong Way

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
When it comes to the month of February, there’s a few touchy topics within Black History Month that must be treaded upon carefully.
So when Maxwell tweeted a photo of Lena Horne followed by an all-inclusive approach to the historical month-wide holiday, social media hit decline on him and the commentary, pronto.
In the since-deleted tweet, the R&B and soul legend posted a picture of famed entertainment mogul and civil rights activist Lena Horne. Though there wasn’t much offense taken to the actual photo of the early 1900s-era starlet, his caption was what threw many of his followers off guard.
“Including everyone in Black History Month is beneficial to all of us because not all of us look a typical Black,” he wrote in the photo’s caption followed by an American flag emoji. In the next tweet, he expressed, “#BlackBlueRedWhiteBeigeHistory.”
When one offended user pushed back at his sentiment, throwing in a jab at his record sales, Maxwell allegedly took the tiff into her inbox with some sharp remarks.
“This is why your last album went paper clip!” the tweeter said. “Because the ancestors not playing that Kumbaya bullsh**! FOH! [Maxwell]!”
In a picture that she posted to her Twitter that was allegedly from the singer, he responded with a simple, “Check the numbers, b**ch.”
On his account, however, he took a softer approach, retweeting an old post from the same user that celebrated and praised the “This Woman’s Work” crooner.
“Now you know,” he wrote on the retweet. “This isn't opinions. This is press, this is fame. But I love you, as I love all of you mentioned below.”
Clearing up the comments even further, he added that his words were misinterpreted and he intended to represent all shades of Black to honor the observance holiday.
See what Maxwell, the offended fan, and the rest of Twitter had to say below.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DbNYrsPFJe— The Unorthodox Duck (@GeauxGabby) February 8, 2017
"now you know . . . this isn't opinions this is press this is fame but i love you as i love all you mentioned below.." #blackhistorymonth pic.twitter.com/9y9H4LJHr3— MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) February 9, 2017
"it's about all the shades of black that's what i meant that what mean.." 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MTOI0lHU1e— MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) February 9, 2017
When you try to #allhistorymatters Black History Month. #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/25NBSaldsD— Meat Puppet (@ShytsnGyggles) February 9, 2017
I'm trying to figure out when was Black History Month only about dark skinned Black people? What the heck was Maxwell talking about?— Bar-El Bolly (@BollySpeaks) February 9, 2017
Damn Maxwell out here calling women bitches & "all lives mattering" Black History Month? Yo...— TheMagnificentNegro (@IanDescribable) February 9, 2017
Has anyone told Maxwell he can catch these hands whenever wherever whatever?— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 8, 2017
Maxwell did just say red, white, blue & beige history some shit or another during Black History Month. I bet he voted for Trump— A Wholesome ATLien (@Kartelnometry) February 9, 2017
What is you trying to say with that run on fragment of a tweet? You couldve kept it cute w/ Happy Black History. YOU'RE CANCELLED @_MAXWELL_— Jackson5 Nostrils (@LipzOnACone) February 9, 2017
black celebs need a black history training school...— fafa sojidellha (@fafa019) February 9, 2017
Maxwell
Damn. Maxwell really #AllLivesMatter'd Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/9r1Rp9E8v3— Aunt Slappy (@perverta_flack) February 8, 2017
Maxwell has now been cancelled. He really said celebrating people that aren't black is beneficial to Black history month...chile pic.twitter.com/T0gopJ0YLj— I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBitch_) February 8, 2017
An idiot is our education sec. A known racist is our attorney general. #maxwell said we need to include white ppl in black history month. pic.twitter.com/71Cf7T4yHX— Name cannot be blank (@pizzapappi) February 9, 2017
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
