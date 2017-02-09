Maxwell's #BlackHistoryMonth Tweets Rubbed the Internet the Wrong Way

So when Maxwell tweeted a photo of Lena Horne followed by an all-inclusive approach to the historical month-wide holiday, social media hit decline on him and the commentary, pronto.

When it comes to the month of February, there’s a few touchy topics within Black History Month that must be treaded upon carefully.



In the since-deleted tweet, the R&B and soul legend posted a picture of famed entertainment mogul and civil rights activist Lena Horne. Though there wasn’t much offense taken to the actual photo of the early 1900s-era starlet, his caption was what threw many of his followers off guard.

“Including everyone in Black History Month is beneficial to all of us because not all of us look a typical Black,” he wrote in the photo’s caption followed by an American flag emoji. In the next tweet, he expressed, “#BlackBlueRedWhiteBeigeHistory.”

When one offended user pushed back at his sentiment, throwing in a jab at his record sales, Maxwell allegedly took the tiff into her inbox with some sharp remarks.

“This is why your last album went paper clip!” the tweeter said. “Because the ancestors not playing that Kumbaya bullsh**! FOH! [Maxwell]!”

In a picture that she posted to her Twitter that was allegedly from the singer, he responded with a simple, “Check the numbers, b**ch.”

On his account, however, he took a softer approach, retweeting an old post from the same user that celebrated and praised the “This Woman’s Work” crooner.

“Now you know,” he wrote on the retweet. “This isn't opinions. This is press, this is fame. But I love you, as I love all of you mentioned below.”

Clearing up the comments even further, he added that his words were misinterpreted and he intended to represent all shades of Black to honor the observance holiday.

See what Maxwell, the offended fan, and the rest of Twitter had to say below.