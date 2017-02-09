Nicki Minaj Said This to Taylor Swift After Inching Past Her in a Music Milestone

And now that Billboard has shared a new milestone for the Queens-born femcee, the anticipation for what she’s got next for fans is even more titillating.

After reuniting with her Young Money squad home team and calling a truce with other fellow rap stars , 2017 is shaping up to be an incredible music year for Nicki Minaj .

Posting to her Instagram, Ms. Minaj shared a screenshot of her record-breaking move among female solo artists with the most charted Hot 100 entries. Previously, the “Flawless” rapper said, she and Taylor Swift were once tied for second place. But with the success of her assist on Major Lazer’s “Run Up” single, which also features PartyNextDoor, Nicki has now one-upped Swift.

“Oh hey, Taylor,” she wrote. “Taylor and I were tied but thanks to you guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week, so I was able to inch past her a bit. Did u know she's a [Sagittarius] like ya girl? Her, Britney, Christina Aguilera. Yup! Love them all.”

Minaj is just two hits away from renowned R&B soulstress Aretha Franklin, scoring her a No. 2 spot on the illustrious list. Beyoncé, Rihanna and Madonna are also ranked in the top 10 for the all-timers record as well.

See Minaj’s latest recognition in the post below.