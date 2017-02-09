You Will Officially Be Able to Stream Prince's Music, Here's When

The decision was one that the late icon was incessantly passionate about, often speaking out about why he was so hard-pressed to not allow his music to be listened to for free. Now that he is no longer with us, his estate has readdressed the situation and is reportedly following through on its promise to restore Prince's catalog to streaming platforms.

15 years ago, the legend forever known as Prince infamously pulled the plug on allowing his music to be available on streaming sites.

In a press release from Prince's estate, an announcement was made revealing that the musician's extensive catalog will be available on Napster beginning this Sunday (Feb. 12) in conjunction with the 59th Grammy Awards.

While Napster was the first to break the news, it remains likely that other services, such as Spotify or Apple Music, may also be getting their hands on the coveted collection. At the time of this report, neither company has offered a statement.

With classics such as 1999, Purple Rain, Dirty Mind and more now being accessible at the click of a mouse, Prince is poised to break all sorts of records posthumously.

When marking your calendars for the Grammys this Sunday, be sure to use a purple pen and include the exciting reminder that Prince will be available at our streaming pleasure.