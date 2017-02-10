A New Trailer for the Upcoming Tupac Biopic Features a Scene With Biggie

With the project appropriately arriving on June 16, which would have been the rapper's 46th birthday, the folks behind the film, titled All Eyez on Me , have released a brand new trailer today (Feb. 10).

While the forthcoming biopic about the life of legendary emcee Tupac Shakur has seen its fair share of ups and downs , the highly anticipated film finally has a release date .

The latest trailer for the upcoming biopic teases the moment everyone's been jonesing for: the pivotal moments leading up to the relationship between the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac taking a turn for the sour. The trailer also features a passionate clip of the rapper's late mother, Afeni Shakur, yelling at her son and warning him about the music industry's darker side.

While the beef between the two emcees is one of the most notorious in rap's history (pun intended), many are wondering how the legendary feud will be portrayed in the upcoming biopic and if the filmmakers will do each rapper justice.

Needless to say, regardless of which rapper may take precedence in your music collection, this biopic is sure to stir up nostalgia and all sorts of conversations when it is released this June.

Take a look at the latest trailer for All Eyez on Me below.