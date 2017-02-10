Drake Shares an Inside Look at His Meeting With President Obama

But after Drake posted a nostalgic keepsake, courtesy of his email, from Obama’s glorious presidency, accepting his absence from the White House just became a little bit harder.

Former television producer for The Apprentice Donald Trump hasn’t been in the Oval Office for a full month yet, and his executive orders already have people desperately yearning for President Barack Obama’s return.



In the photo posted to Drizzy’s Instagram, the Toronto rapper and a couple of members from his crew pose delightedly with Barack and 18-year-old Malia Obama. Signed by the 44th president himself, the ink below the picture reads, “To Drake — thanks for the great visit!”

The photo recently landed in the Champagne Papi’s email and is the first that we’ve seen of both Obama and Drizzy together.

“Got off stage and saw this in my email,” he wrote in the caption. “Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya, G.”

Shortly after, Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, shared another flick of the visit, where the Views rapper, President Obama and Malia Obama are pictured on the couches of the Oval Office as the two men appear to be chopping it up.

“You get to see a lot of people that take candid photos with the president,” Graham penned in the caption, “but not many get to have a chill session with him. More life.”

Kleenex, anyone?

Check out the photos of our dearly missed President Barack Obama and his visit from Drake below.