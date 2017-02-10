Wale Points Out the 'Silver Lining' in Trump's Presidency

So after “DC or Nothing” rap star Wale shared his thoughts on Trump’s position in the White House, he gave everyone a little optimism to hold onto for the next four years.

Now that Donald Trump has made it into office and called controversial shots , the time to open up about the former reality television star’s presidency is now or never.



In the video captured by TMZ, a reporter asked Wale what his thoughts were on the Trump administration and how it might bring unity to the country. Distracted at first, the MMG rapper shrugged the question off and replied that he didn’t feel that was one of the things Trump actually cares about.

“I think right now is a time where we need each other,” he said. “If there is any silver lining in this sh*t, it’s that people of all walks of life are coming together, and that sh*t makes me feel proud for humanity.” Continuing his understanding of the current state of America, Wale said that even as the nation has a “wild person” in charge, citizens have now turned over a new leaf for one another.

“But what I see happening is less hate amongst different creeds and walks of life,” he continued. “The Muslims, the Jews, the gay, the transgender. All people are just like, ‘You know what? There’s a bigger enemy.’ I think that’s the silver lining in this whole thing.”

While this may be one of the first times Wale has gotten so political in an impromptu interview, his music is able to speak for itself when it comes to his thoughts on Trump. His Phil Ade-assisted “Smile” single addressed conservative television and web video host Tomi Lahren, and his interest in “Lauryn Hill”-ing her. The mention from the song even inflamed a Twitter tiff between Wale and the Republican political commentator.

See what he had to say about a Trump presidency in the video below.