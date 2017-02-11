Ciara Lip-Synching Whitney Houston's 'I'm Every Woman' is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

While it's one thing to be a casual fan and listen to the iconic singer's discography at one's leisure, it's another to actually admit that you also dance to "I'm Every Woman" in your kitchen using a spatula as a microphone, because, well, don't we honestly all do that in the privacy of our own homes on occasion?!

Ciara fan-girling over the late Whitney Houston has completely won over our hearts this weekend.

Ciara fittingly decided to express her love for Whitney Houston, who tragically left us five years ago today (Feb. 11), right before the Grammy Awards.

On the anniversary of the legendary singer's death, a super-pregnant Ciara took to Instagram to share an adorable rendition of the classic tune, "I'm Every Woman," which also features a too-cute cameo from her Baby Future, as well as an appearance from hubby Russell Wilson.

Ciara gets so into the performance, she even (gracefully) jumps over the couch and twirls around in her home, giving us a full minute of her rocking out to the timeless single. Needless to say, it's the best thing on the Internet today.

Take a look at Ciara's amazing tribute to Whitney Houston in the clip below.