Montell Jordan Tells the Story of How He Transitioned from R&B Star to Pastor

The California native rose to fame in 1995 with his now iconic hit "This Is How We Do It," and had the honor of giving the Def Jam label its very first R&B release. Though he went on to have a celebrated career after that, he went a comlpetely different route in 2011 when he decided to leave the studio for the pulpit.

In an upcoming episode of Oprah's Where Are They Now?, the former R&B heartthrob speaks candidly about how this all came to be.

"I went into ministry reluctant because I thought after the music business had come to an end, and at the top of 2011, I started working as a lead worship pastor at Victory World Church in Norcross, Ga.," he said. "My day two on the job, I got there and there's a ministry license on my desk that says 'Pastor Montell Jordan.' I'm like, 'Whoa! Somebody made a very, very bad mistake.'"

Though it took some self-convincing, Jordan, 48, says the ministry is definitely his new calling.

"It took me months to get to a place of being comfortable being called 'pastor,'" he said. "It's a great purpose."

Take a look at the clip, below: