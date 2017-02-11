Someone Turned Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement Photo into an Enormous Mural

Beyoncé really is too good to us. As a result, naturally, sometimes fans really do the most to thank the singer for everything she is, everything she does and everyone she inspires. Needless to say, we're more than here for it.

An anonymous artist decided to pay tribute to Beyoncé's pregnancy photo, as well as immortalize the iconic moment, by creating a five-story mural of it somewhere in Melbourne, Australia.

The artist, known as LushSux, hinted on Instagram that he was working on the concept last week and over the weekend, fans got their first glimpse of the gorgeous tribute mural.

The best part? It was only a matter of time until another pregnant woman posed for a photo in front of the massive mural. The artist himself also chose to recreate the pose in front of his work, posting on Instagram, "Five stories of Beyoncé. Does it look like I'm expecting twins too?"

When your pregnancy photo is turned into a five-story piece of street art, you know you did something right. Well done, Queen Bey.

Take a look at the epic new mural in the clips below.