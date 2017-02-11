This Migos Member Claims He Was Kicked Off of an American Airlines Flight For Using His Cell Phone

Unfortunately, one of the members, Offset , today (Feb. 11) has learned the hard way what can happen when things don't quite go according to plan while flying via commercial airline. According to a now-deleted post the rapper shared on Instagram , he was kicked off of an American Airlines flight for allegedly using his cell phone.

Despite being at the top of the charts, when it comes to travel, Migos isn't flying solely by private jet just yet.

When detailing what happened and how he now feels about the airline, Offset didn't hold back whatsoever, which could be part of why the post has since been deleted.

"F**k American Airlines," he begins. "P***y a** n****s kicked me off the plane for motherf**king talking on my phone. And he was a Black n***a. You a real ho. Lame a** n***a. Don’t get mad at me ’cause you work at the airport. F**k American Airlines. Don’t nobody need to take that cheap a** flight anyway."

From there, the Migos member showed off a bundle of cash to show that he'll be able to take his business elsewhere without even thinking twice about it.

"F**k American Airlines," he adds. "That’s the s**t you send your hoes on and I’m ’bout to take a private on y’all hoes. Kick me off the plane, I’ll go private."

Judging from that message, that may have sealed the deal on his being a returning customer of American Airlines in the future. Looks like he'll be switching to the private flight life from now on.

Take a look at a repost of Offset's anti-AA rant in the clip below.