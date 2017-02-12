A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes Stomp On Trump at the 2017 Grammys

In the evening’s first political statement at the 2017 Gammys that was bound to make its way to the stage, the glory of activism arrived in the form of A Tribe Called Quest , Anderson .Paak, and Busta Rhymes.

Simultaneously paying homage to A Tribe Called Quest’s fallen rap star, Phife Dawg, Q-Tip, Jarobi White and Anderson kicked in the stage’s door first.

It may have seemed like the Best New Artist nominee’s energized vocals was just about ready to break the audience into party-mode with his “Come Down” single ensuing. However, Busta Rhymes busted onto the stage with some choice words for “President Agent Orange,” also known as Donald Trump. With a striking performance from one of the hip-hop collective’s activism anthem, “We The People,” the trio refused to hand out cut cards for the former reality television star.

The track specifically names Blacks, Muslims, Mexicans, gays, and even the impoverished in a bold stance against the 70-year-old’s administration.

And to be certain their message was communicated as crystal clear as they could send it, the audience witnessed the breaking down of a wall, which symbolized Trump’s infamous xenophobic rhetoric against immigrants as well as his controversial Muslim ban.

Check out Busta’s message for Trump below.