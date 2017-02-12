Jay Z and Blue Ivy's Reaction To Beyoncé's Grammys Performance is the Cutest

The only thing better than being granted a performance by a pregant Beyoncé for the 2017 Grammys, is being granted the reaction of her husband and five-year-old daughter. After Queen Bey blessed the stage with renditions of her Lemonade tracks "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," Jay Z and Blue Ivy were left as wowed as everyone else watching. And it was the cutest sight to see.



Capping off the stage-killing of Beyoncé – who recently announced that she was pregnant with a set of twins – was a camera pan to Hov and Blue, who were standing and applauding their matriarch. This is Bey's first official appearance since her record-breaking Instagram post, and is the ultimate anticipaton bulder fof her upcoming Coachella performance, which is reportedly slated to include two special guests.



Beyoncé is nominated for a whopping nine gramophones, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She also made Grammys history by becoming the most nominated female artist in the awards show's history.

Watch Jay Z and Blue Ivy be adorably supportive in the clip below: