The Weeknd Hits The Stage of the 2017 Grammys

After racking up seven award nominations at the Grammys last year, and winning Best Urban Contemporary Album for Beauty Behind the Madness and Best R&B Performance for “Earned It,” The Weeknd has returned to the biggest night in music.



In the same vein of his superstar performance in 2016, his presence on stage was commanding. Decked out in an all black ensemble, the Toronto crooner took the the stage alongside his recent collaborators Daft Punk with tons of smoke and the hypnotizing bassline of his latest hit single “Starboy” thumping in the background. While he gave audiences an appetizer of the replay-worthy jam, he dedicated the rest of his stage time to “I Feel It Coming,” the closing track from his acclaimed third studio album, Starboy.

Press play and watch The Weeknd’s performance below.