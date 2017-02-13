Adele Made Beyoncé Cry After Winning Album of the Year

But after winning Record Of The Year over Beyoncé’s “Formation,” her Album Of The Year victory over Queen Bey’s Lemonade had been just about all she could take.

After Adele’s stunning Grammy opener and George Michael tribute, the British singer-songwriter took home five gramophones for her album, 25 , and its golden track, “Hello.”

Returning to the stage not even a full ten minutes after accepting her Record of the Year accolade, Adele continued praise and thanks to all those who assisted her with the project. But in the midst of her glory, she gave ultimate praise to Beyoncé, who she felt was more deserving of the award.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and [Lemonade] to me,” she said as emotions begin to stir. “The Lemonade album is just so monumental, Beyoncé.” As the rest of the audience cheered in agreement, Adele continued explaining that the project’s impact on Adele, and especially her close Black friends, was that of a life-changing influence.

“We all got to see a side to you that you don’t always let us see,” she said, “and we appreciate that.”

Bey, who took home two awards for the evening, thanked Adele for the dedication as she stood in the audience reminding her that the love was mutual.

See the heartfelt exchange between Adele and Beyonce below.