Is Jay Z Taking New Shots at Drake?

Following Beyonce’s showstopping performance 59th annual Grammys ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 12), the Carter family broke out another surprise from their music vault with DJ Khaled’s “Shining” single, which features both Jay Z and the Queen Bey.
But after Jay’s metaphor-packed verse has caught everyone’s earshot, all it took was about four bars from Hov on the brand new track for some shots-fired speculation.
In the first single from Khaled’s upcoming Grateful project, Beyonce offers a couple of verses glowing with her superstar bravado followed by the Roc Nation rap emperor. Jay follows up with a few reminders of his and Bey’s class status, then segues into esteemed rap ranking as well.
“12 solo albums/ All platinum, n**ga,” he begins. “I know you ain’t out here talking numbers, right?/ I know you ain’t out here talking summers, right?/ I know you ain’t walking around talking down saying boss sh** when you a runner, right?”
To be fair, there’s an entire horde of rap stars with lyrics declaring throne stature that we could pick apart. However, Drake’s proclamation of being the proud owner of last year’s summer with his “Summer Sixteen” track and 6 God moniker has got all eyes on him. And with the Toronto native’s famous Hov-referencing bar from the single, where he claims to have “turned into Jay,” there’s even further probable cause for the suspicion.
And if we know Drake like anyone else does, fans should prepare for another war of rap words between the two after Drizzy catches up to the buzz.
Listen to the trio’s “Shining” single below and the first guess that fans had from Jay Z’s verse.
Jay Z hitting Drake with hella sublims on the new song with Khaled.— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) February 13, 2017
PartyNextDoor wrote this new Beyoncé song and Jay Z subbed Drake on it 😂😂😂— Young Yehowa (@deezydothis) February 13, 2017
When jay z shaded drake in #Shining and said "I know y'all ain't talkin numbers right, I know y'all ain't talkin summers right" ->summer 16 pic.twitter.com/gkbIemFpPb— PETTY PETTY PETTY 🐝 (@SHININGBEY) February 13, 2017
Jay Z delicately placing subtle jabs at Drake on his new song with Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/zqBcPaXobJ— Brandon / Jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) February 13, 2017
I'm just tryna stay lowkey as this beef Drake & Jay Z been on the last couple years— Ciroc Obama (@RickyRich_20) February 13, 2017
Jay Z forever telling Drake to take a seat every record he drops lol— FRΞS₭Θ (@Fresko_isme) February 13, 2017
Jay Z emptied out his subliminal clip on Drake lol— Plus Pierre (@_SirPlus) February 13, 2017
Jay z really ate drake up on that verse 😭😭— Eddie Kane 🤴🏿 (@shawntrez386) February 13, 2017
Jay Z was low key dissing drake...— Natasha_Bubbly°°°○ (@tasha_30505) February 13, 2017
