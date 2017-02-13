Kanye West Reportedly Suffered Memory Loss After His Hospitalization

Now that it's been several months since the concerning and shocking series of events , it appears as though there may be a new reason behind some of Ye's at times unpredictable behavior that is perhaps tied to his recent hospitalization.

Back in November, Kanye West was hospitalized for what was reported as a psychiatric evaluation after abruptly ending a concert and publicly endorsing Donald Trump for the first time, with the rapper ending up spending the Thanksgiving holiday recovering away from home.

According to one of West's friends, Chicago poet and artist Malik Yusef, West is still recovering from everything he and his family have been through the past couple of months.

In a new interview with PopSugar, Yusef said that Yeezy has been experiencing memory loss since his week-long hospital stay.

"I’ve been to his house [and] sat down with him for about six, seven hours, just walking through his health and recovery," Yusef shared during the Grammys weekend interview. "His memory is coming back, which is super good. [He’s] just healing, spending time with his family."

Yusef also added that, at this time, West is not working on any new music and is instead enjoying spending quality time at home with his son, Saint.

"Saint is getting big and walking, playing with toys, so that invigorates him," West's close friend added.

While West did not attend the 59th Annual Grammy Awards last night (Feb. 12), he did debut his latest appearance change while stepping out in New York City today, now rocking a freshly-dyed platinum blond look.