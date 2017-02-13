See the Post-Grammys Text Chance the Rapper Received From Kendrick Lamar

Last night (Feb. 12), Chance the Rapper won his first-ever Grammy , adding two more to his growing collection before the end of the night, and surprisingly enough, his phone didn't catch on fire despite being understandably overloaded with congratulatory messages, including a lil SMS-love from the likes of Drake and Kendrick Lamar .

While the 59th Annual Grammy Awards have already come and gone, one musician will be continuing the celebration for many moons to come.

With the Chicago rapper continuing to trend on social media well into Monday, with fans sounding off left and right to discuss the 23-year-old's history-making evening, it's amazing he's even making time to update his own Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram, Chance posted a screen shot of a series of texts that he received from Drizzy, who is currently overseas on tour. Fast-forward hours later, and he's got yet another incoming message he'll never forget, this time from King Kendrick himself.

"Congrats bro," Lamar wrote. "God is moving!" He then signed off the text with a simple "-kdot," you know, just in case Chance didn't have his new number saved.

Chance's response was also truly on point, writing, "He is! Love u brother! Thanks for always taking care of us."

These two messages are definitely ones worth printing out and sticking in a frame or maybe even placing in the trophy case next to the shiny new Grammys. With back-to-back texts from two of his biggest inspirations hitting his inbox after having won three awards, we can only image how surreal this all feels for the legend-in-the-making. Well deserved, too!

Take a look at the text Kendrick Lamar sent Chance the Rapper in the screen grab below.