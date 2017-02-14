Beyoncé's A Cappella Vocals From the Grammys Prove She's the G.O.A.T.

While Beyoncé has a history of stealing the show at the annual Grammy Awards, this year certainly did not disappoint or break that tradition.

While this year's performance was made even more sweeter by the fact that Queen Bey is carrying twins, it also served as a reminder that, at the end of the day, there's too many reasons to count the ways why Beyoncé is one of the most influential, groundbreaking and iconic entertainers of our time. For those who for whatever reason may not be totally convinced, such as the Game, her singing voice definitely is a key ingredient to her untouchable legacy.