Beyoncé's A Cappella Vocals From the Grammys Prove She's the G.O.A.T.

While Beyoncé has a history of stealing the show at the annual Grammy Awards, this year certainly did not disappoint or break that tradition.
While this year's performance was made even more sweeter by the fact that Queen Bey is carrying twins, it also served as a reminder that, at the end of the day, there's too many reasons to count the ways why Beyoncé is one of the most influential, groundbreaking and iconic entertainers of our time. For those who for whatever reason may not be totally convinced, such as the Game, her singing voice definitely is a key ingredient to her untouchable legacy.
In a new treat to the internet and #BeyHive alike, someone put together a special video of Bey's Grammys performance, stripping away the backing instrumentation to isolate the superstar singer's a cappella vocals.
The result, not-so-surprisingly, is even more stunning than the live version that was broadcast on TV screens everywhere, and is sure to convince any haters that Bey was blessed with an otherworldly singing voice.
The vocal-only rendition of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" is definitely something we need to keep on rotation, while also perhaps can be used to silence any critics who are trying to prove she lip-synced at the annual affair when she one hundred percent did not. Sorry, she ain't sorry!
Take a listen to Beyoncé doing what she does in the special edit of her 2017 Grammys performance in the clip below.
