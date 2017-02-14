Drake Reportedly Offered to Help Stop a Suicide

So after Drizzy reportedly offered to help talk a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge in Manchester, England, it looks like he is honoring his new energy in the best of ways.

2017 has seen the turnover of a new leaf for Toronto’s hip-hop superstar Drake , and by way of his More Life album coming soon, a refreshed mind and spirit seems to be turning over as well.

According to Manchester Evening News, the incident occurred after the “Take Care” rapper had just wrapped up a concert in the city from his Boy Meets World tour.

When his bus became stuck in traffic on the Mancunian Way bridge, Drizzy learned that it was from a suicidal incident in which officers had closed down certain roads and were attempting to talk the man off of the bridge. One of the officers present at the scene reported that a member from the rap star’s entourage approached officers and told them that Drake would be willing to help the suicide situation if in any way possible.

Though his chivalrous volunteering was turned down, Manchester Evening News reports that officers were still safely able to bring the man off of the bridge and transport him to a local hospital for assessment. Considering that a suicide situation is a special matter handled with tactical, trained professionals, it's likely that officers were legally obliged to decline the offer.



Big ups anyways, Drizzy!