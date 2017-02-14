Future Is Dropping a New Album This Friday

But even after quietly gifting fans with a handful of mixtape projects afterward, he’s back again with the announcement of his first self-titled undertaking, Future .

Atlanta’s trap VIP rap star Future has been a bit low-key from the commercial rap scene since his joint What a Time to Be Alive digital project with Drake and solo effort EVOL .

Accompanied by opaque artwork that is now coating his entire Twitter account, Fewtch unveiled the pre-order link via iTunes for the forthcoming album.

“I was preparing the feast,” he mysteriously wrote. “U walked away from the table too soon.”

Currently, the project has 17 tracks listed without titles or features attached to them just yet. However, the expected release date is sure to kick off a sensational weekend for fans when it drops on Friday (Feb. 17). A possible place of speculation for other names with a hand in the project, however, might be on the list of rappers he’s also announced a North American tour beside.

Sliding into Spring 2017 on May 4, Kodak Black, Migos, Tory Lanez, Young Thug and A$AP Ferg are all listed on Fewtch’s official website declaring the tour’s arrival. And now that the Atlanta artist has settled matters with Ciara regarding custody of their 2-year-old son, we’re expecting full-throttled focus on his new plans for 2017.

See Future’s enigmatic tweet and what’s to come with the tour in the video below.