Here’s Why Kendrick Lamar Wasn’t Feeling the Grammys This Year

And according to his Top Dawg Entertainment label’s co-president, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, the Compton rapper was not happy to learn that Lemonade didn’t receive the honor.

Aside from her close family, friends and fans, if there’s anyone who knows how deserving Beyoncé was for the prestigious Album of the Year accolade, it’s one of her hip-hop collaborators Kendrick Lamar .

In a tweet from Sunday (Feb. 12), Punch revealed K-Dot’s feelings about the Recording Academy’s selection.

“I just spoke to K-Dot,” he said. “He’s really upset about the Queen Bey not getting her Album of the Year trophy.”

Kendrick also assisted Bey on the socially conscious, Black life-celebrating single “Freedom” from the critically-acclaimed album as well. However, such disappointments, anticipated every year from hip-hop and fans alike, may have been the very reason that the “Alright” rapper sat this awards show out.

Aside from that, K-Dot knows a little something about being robbed at the prestigious awards show dating back to 2014, when Macklemore’s The Heist won over his his good kid, m.A.A.d City project for Best Rap Album. Macklemore even sent a text to Kendrick praising the Compton rap star’s project over his own, a text that would later receive backlash from other rap key players like Drake. And we learned by way of a Snapchat post by Schoolboy Q, K-Dot’s fellow Black Hippy cliquester and TDE labelmate, it’s a good chance that TDE’s crew will be a no-show at next year’s Grammys as well.

See Punch’s tweet on his conversation with Kendrick below.