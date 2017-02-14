Migos Is Here to Help You Woo Your Valentine

In honor of Valentine's Day today (Feb. 14), Migos has teamed up with Spotify to help inspire those with their eye on a certain someone to shoot their shot and take a risk on their sweetheart. You know, for the culture.

Considering Migos created a movement with their chart-topping single "Bad and Boujee," it should come as no surprise that their viral hit is now giving back to fans once again in a brand new way.

The Atlanta rap group debuted a special edition series of customizeable e-cards true to the theme of the annual holiday for lovers, borrowing lyrics from "Bad and Boujee" to help their fans woo their Valentine's.

The digital (and Instagrammable) cards include illustrations of the three members and give users the option to customize the message, with one example reading as, "Rain Drop. Drop Top. _______ makes my heart go pop pop."

In many ways, this new collaboration was meant to be. The lyrics truly do make for a fitting, hilarious and even sweet way to let the special someone in your life know what's really good.

You can make your own Migos-themed Valentine's Day card over at MigosCards.com.

Rain drop, drop top, if you haven't made a card yet, why not? Take a look at one example below and try for yourself!