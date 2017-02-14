Waka Flocka Has Words for the White Radio DJ Who Called Him the N-Word

During an on-air broadcast for KQQZ 1190 AM, DJ Bob Romanik not only shared some hateful words about Waka Flocka, but he even decided not to filter them whatsoever, referring to the rapper as a "greasy, Black n****r son of a b***h." Shockingly enough, the DJ himself is not of color, adding to the disgusting severity of the offensive nature of his broadcast commentary.

There is a DJ in St. Louis who has not only made the not-so-wise decision to come for Waka Flocka , but continuously is refusing to back down.

Waka recently referred to the DJ as a "disgrace to white America," going on to say that he'd be willing to meet with Romanik in person to see if he's just as tough in person as he is on the radio.

"I'mma show you how to handle s**t," Flaka shared, in a video published by TMZ. "I'm not gonna call the cops. I'mma go to his show and see if I can get a personal interview. Let me see if he talk that rah-rah s**t when I pull up."

According to the latest report, the radio host says he'd be willing to meet with the rapper if he will "take the violence out" of his music.

The DJ also reportedly claimed that he's "not a racist" but that his reasons for hating the rapper are personal.

"If he’ll take the violence out of his rap, I’ll never again call him a n***r," Bob Romanik shared with TMZ. "And I’ll apologize to him… I’m not a racist. I don’t like that no-good, greasy son of a b***h. That’s not hatred in the community. That’s not hatred for the Blacks. It’s hatred for him and his actions."

In his previous commentary, the St. Louis DJ referred to Waka as the n-word multiple times, even threatening to kill the rapper if he disrespects Donald Trump again. What's even more concerning is that this whole situation was the result of that one time Waka Flocka wiped his behind with a Trump jersey, making a bold political statement, which, although is a bit intense, is totally within his right to do so.

"Waka Flocka, he took a good crap on our President-elect’s shirt," Romanik said, during his undeniably racist rant. "Our white president. Now if it’d be another Black man. You think that Trump has done anything to this man? Trump will probably do more for this Black n****r than Obama’s ever done for the proud, Black community… We talking about Waka Flocka, that greasy, Black n****r son of a b***h."

Absolutely disgusting. Hopefully Waka handles the situation wisely, because this ugly situation definitely holds the potential to get even more ugly.

Take a look at Waka Flocka reacting to the racist DJ's hateful commentary, as well as the DJ's rebuttal, in the clips below.