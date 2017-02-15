CeeLo Green Is Crazy in Love With 'Jay Z's Girl'

But in his newest video where he professes his love for Beyoncé — in all good-natured fun, of course — things just got far more strange with Mr. Gnarles Barkley/ Davidson.

From hoaxing everyone with an exploding phone to stepping out at the Grammys in literally all gold , CeeLo Green has kept us all scratching our heads lately.



The video is fittingly titled “Jay Z’s Girl,” and features an adolescent boy, assumingly a young CeeLo, in a bedroom fixed with dozens of Queen Bey posters, both old and new. In the beginning, he tucks away a poster of Jay Z as we see his room scattered in Bey regalia, including her B’Day album, as well as a drawing of her and her husband, Jay Z.

“Sorry, Jay,” he says as the track begins. “But I love her, too — what am I supposed to do?”

Paying homage to King Jay as his “biggest fan,” the kid bounces around different scenery as he agonizingly proclaims how bad he wishes to be the lucky man in Bey’s life. Even the stars say so, as he makes his way to the balcony where the Houston songstress’s face appears in the array of stars.

“He wears his hat down over his eyes,” he sings in the chorus. “And he’s smooching her with those lips, I just know it. And he’s driving around in his Maybach late at night. Don’t you know I want Jay Z’s girl?”

We understand, CeeLo. At least you’re not alone.

Check out his undying love for Queen Bey in the "Jay Z’s Girl" video below.