Future Returns to Instagram With a Mysterious Message

Though there’s no particular mention as to who he may be addressing, the message has raised eyebrows on a possible new reformation for Fewtch.

Right before announcing his upcoming Future album, Future made his return to Instagram after a weeks-long hiatus to share a heartfelt message of forgiveness and restoration.

“With all due respect, I’m asking you to be loving, patient, and kind enough to understand my creativity is to heal wounds, not make new ones,” he began. “However, the greater the risk, the greater the reward.”

The “Purple Reign” rapper could potentially be referring to criticism received from his most fan-favorited hit singles, which some have identified as the glorification of substance abuse and drug addiction. Namely, Future’s fellow Atlanta native OG Maco has called him out on ruining lives by making addiction seem “cool.”

Future continues his address by asking everyone to remain patient with him as he continues to make mistakes and learn from them along the way. He also asks forgiveness from anyone who he may have caused “hurt or heartbreak to” in the process.

“I'm not perfect, no man walking this earth is,” he wrote. “I'm at a place in life where I want to make my weaknesses my strengths to become a better person than I was yesterday.”

Taking into account that he’s now building the anticipation of his next studio album, Fewtch is either giving us a heads up on a new musical direction or simply letting us know that there’s more to come for the FutureHive.

Only time (or Friday) will tell.

Read his message to fans below.