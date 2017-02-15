Kanye West Played the Most Random Song at His Yeezy Season 5 Show

While many were anticipating finally getting a first taste of whatever 'Ye and Drake have reportedly cooked up together , instead those attending West's New York Fashion Week show got another musical surprise.

Earlier today (Feb. 15) rumors were swirling that Kanye West would have an epic surprise to conclude his Yeezy 5 fashion show.

Unfortunately, the rapper-turned-designer's highly anticipated collaboration with Drake is still nowhere to be found. However, we do know that such a project exists, so all we have to do is look forward to the project dropping (and consequently breaking the internet) one day very soon.

In the meantime, one musician did receive a highly coveted cosign from the likes of 'Ye, but not in the way one would expect.

During West's Yeezy 5 show, taking place at New York's Pier 59 Studios, the rapper did not debut any new music from himself, but instead chose to put one tune by The-Dream and keep it on repeat.

For the fashion show, West and his team played The-Dream's rendition of J. Holiday's "Bed," a song that The-Dream himself co-wrote, keeping the song on loop throughout the entire duration of the fashion-forward display.

While such a soundtrack appears to have come randomly out of left field, we're sure The-Dream appreciated West showing him love today.

Take a look at some footage from Yeezy Season 5 in the clips below.